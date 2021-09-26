Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 179,411 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $19,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

