Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,984 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 170,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

