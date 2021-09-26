Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 36,167 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 39.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avient by 29.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 161,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. Avient Co. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.