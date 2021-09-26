Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.16 Million Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 497.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $1,539,000.

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 72,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $2,542,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,543 shares of company stock worth $4,612,913 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

