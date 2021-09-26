Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

