Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Domtar by 41.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Domtar by 56.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after purchasing an additional 655,910 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

