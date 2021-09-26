Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $21.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 50.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 14.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFHD remained flat at $$18.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. Professional has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

