Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $127.90. 2,092,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.