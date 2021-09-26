Public Mint Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $250,140.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.