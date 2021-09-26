Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $29.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

