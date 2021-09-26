Qtum Price Hits $9.67 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Qtum has a total market cap of $954.56 million and approximately $259.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $9.67 or 0.00022224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,764,079 coins and its circulating supply is 98,730,276 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

