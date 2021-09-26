QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $167.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,763. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after acquiring an additional 104,125 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

