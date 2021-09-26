QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 694,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,209,000 after purchasing an additional 161,602 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 202,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.88. 4,554,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $111.80 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.04.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

