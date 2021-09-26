Quant Hits 24-Hour Volume of $70.08 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $70.08 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $295.76 or 0.00683200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.92 or 0.01127098 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

