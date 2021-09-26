Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,694 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

NYSE:PWR opened at $117.29 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

