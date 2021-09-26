Quilter Plc Acquires New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $28.10 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

