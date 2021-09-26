Quilter Plc Buys 5,912 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 978.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,095,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,101,000 after buying an additional 1,916,240 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,062.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 851.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in The Trade Desk by 94.3% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

TTD stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.18, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

