Quilter Plc Buys New Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:GME opened at $185.16 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.88 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.76.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

