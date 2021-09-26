Quilter Plc Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

