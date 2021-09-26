Quilter Plc Grows Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

