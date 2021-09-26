Quilter Plc Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

