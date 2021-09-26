Quilter Plc Has $561,000 Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Quilter Plc raised its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of LMND opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

