Quilter Plc Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

