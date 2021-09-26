Qwertycoin Hits Market Cap of $564,926.40 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $564,926.40 and approximately $213.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

