Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $187,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.