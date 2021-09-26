Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $116.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

