Ravencoin Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,719.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $19,719.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,998.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.33 or 0.07107742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00347974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.52 or 0.01160302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.40 or 0.00571377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.25 or 0.00550585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00296563 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

