Raymond James Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$23.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.