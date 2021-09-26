Raymond James Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$39.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.06.

TECK.B stock opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$15.81 and a 1-year high of C$34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.98.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

