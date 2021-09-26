RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 320.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDHL. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.
NASDAQ RDHL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $11.52.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
