RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 320.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDHL. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

