Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

