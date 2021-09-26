Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to post earnings of $9.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 to $10.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $8.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $59.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $72.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $46.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $58.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,956 shares of company stock valued at $196,338,338. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $638.90. The company had a trading volume of 654,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,813. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

