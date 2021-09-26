Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

