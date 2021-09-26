Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $144.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

