Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 726,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 10.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

