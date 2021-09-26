Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

