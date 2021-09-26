Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IPG opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

