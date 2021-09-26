Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 2,998 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.