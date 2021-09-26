Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 35.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

