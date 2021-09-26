Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 158,277 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 2.11% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 135.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 209,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 140,163 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEF opened at $8.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

