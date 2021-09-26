Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $287.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.90 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.94 and a 200-day moving average of $266.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

