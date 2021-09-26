Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 14,422 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $34,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

