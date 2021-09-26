Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 37,925 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,272,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,535,000 after purchasing an additional 328,887 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -150.40 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

