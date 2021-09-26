Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 9,680 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 194,428 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 113,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $31.49.

