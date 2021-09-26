RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.71.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.