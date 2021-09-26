Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 67.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 620,630 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.