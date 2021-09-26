Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $114.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.41.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

