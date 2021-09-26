Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

RPAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 904,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,154,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 91,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 170,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 169.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

