Reviewing Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Rotor Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Rotor Acquisition and Velodyne Lidar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rotor Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 12.78 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -6.70

Rotor Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Profitability

This table compares Rotor Acquisition and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rotor Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar -293.18% -71.29% -57.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Rotor Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rotor Acquisition and Velodyne Lidar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rotor Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Velodyne Lidar 1 4 4 0 2.33

Velodyne Lidar has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 194.94%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Rotor Acquisition.

About Rotor Acquisition

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotor Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotor Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.