REVV Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. REVV has a market cap of $35.43 million and $1.35 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00131484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044430 BTC.

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

